WASHINGTON, Nov. 19 — U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday nominated Hakeem Jeffries as their leader in the chamber, paving the way for him to become the first Black speaker in January, when Democrats take control of the House.

Jeffries, 56, who has served in the House since 2013, became House Democratic Leader in 2023, succeeding Nancy Pelosi in the party leadership. In the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Democrats flipped more than 40 seats in the House, securing over 250 seats in the new Congress when it convenes in January and regaining the chamber’s majority.

Jeffries won the uncontested secret ballot 251-11 — “an overwhelming, but not unanimous, endorsement from the incoming majority,” according to a report by Politico.

“This is a change election, and we understand as House Democrats that we need to deliver dramatic change,” Jeffries said in a speech on the night of Nov. 3, when Democrats were on track to take back the House majority.

Jeffries pledged to make the country affordable for every single American, and bring accountability to those who have visited unprecedented corruption on this country.

In the Senate, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is facing a challenging from Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat from Maryland, who announced last week that he would seek to replace Schumer as party leader when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Progressives within the Democratic Party have long been dissatisfied with Schumer, viewing him as too weak and not confrontational enough in his dealings with Republicans. Against the current political backdrop, the 75-year-old Schumer is being criticized as incapable of leading an energized Democratic Party forward. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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