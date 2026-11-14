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U.S. forces respond to suspected drone activity at England air base: British media
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U.S. forces respond to suspected drone activity at England air base: British media

November 14, 2026

LONDON, Nov. 14 — U.S. Air Force security personnel responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath in Suffolk, eastern England, on Friday evening, according to British media reports.

A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected, according to Sky News. Personnel at the base were instructed to “shelter in place” following the suspected drone activity.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said the situation was under control and that it was working closely with U.S. forces to establish the facts. The incident came days after the U.S. military moved more than a dozen aircraft from nearby RAF Mildenhall amid reports of a security threat allegedly linked to Iran. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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