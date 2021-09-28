Trending Now
Home National U.S. Donates first Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines
U.S. Donates first Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines
National

U.S. Donates first Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

September 28, 2021

WINDHOEK, 27 SEPT – Namibia on Monday received its first doses of the American-Made Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 100, 620 doses of the vaccine were handed over as part of the United States of America’s pledge of providing at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally, to Africa.

“We mourn the loss of life across the region due to COVID-19 and extend our condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease. This donation of vaccines by the United States will help Namibians stay healthy and protected from COVID-19,” said U.S. Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires Jess Long during the handover in the capital.

Journalist Robert Maseka (L) Stands with a registered nurse after getting the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination. Maseka is the first journalist in Namibia to get the jab.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use and received full approval from the U.S. Food Drug Administration. – NDN Staffer

Post Views: 51
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Cricket Namibia in search of new men’s national...

August 16, 2018

Kenya targets 100,000 Chinese tourists yearly

March 9, 2018

Atletico Mineiro confirm return of former manager Cuca.

March 6, 2021

Ex teacher appointed governor

March 12, 2019

Soccer continues at FNB Classic Clashes

July 16, 2018

Zimbabwe VP Mnangagwa now fit and strong: Mugabe

September 4, 2017

Inspector denies killing learner in love triangle at...

July 23, 2018

Second edition of Franchise T20 set for end...

September 13, 2018

Neumbo re-elected Otjozondjupa Region Council chairperson

June 22, 2018

Namibia records 55 new cases of COVID-19.

July 8, 2020