U.S. Donates first Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

WINDHOEK, 27 SEPT – Namibia on Monday received its first doses of the American-Made Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 100, 620 doses of the vaccine were handed over as part of the United States of America’s pledge of providing at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally, to Africa.

“We mourn the loss of life across the region due to COVID-19 and extend our condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease. This donation of vaccines by the United States will help Namibians stay healthy and protected from COVID-19,” said U.S. Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires Jess Long during the handover in the capital.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use and received full approval from the U.S. Food Drug Administration. – NDN Staffer