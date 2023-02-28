U.S. aid to Ukraine amounts to 50 bln USD since start of conflict

KYIV, Feb. 28 — The United States has provided about 50 billion U.S. dollars in aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Monday, citing visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“In the field of security, economy, humanitarian and social support, we have already provided about 50 billion dollars in assistance,” Yellen said after her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In particular, the United States has provided 14 billion dollars to support the economic resilience of Ukraine, Yellen said, noting that it plans to allocate another 8 billion dollars for the same needs in the near future.

For his part, Shmyhal said that in 2022, the United States was the top contributor of funds to the Ukrainian economy among foreign countries.

According to estimates by the Ukrainian government, the country would need 38 billion dollars in financing, including from external sources, to cover its budget deficit this year. (Xinhua)