Two Kenyan police officers killed in explosive attack

WAJIR, Kenya, Dec. 28 -- Two Kenyan police officers were killed and seven others injured when a vehicle in which they were traveling in hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in Wajir county in northeast Kenya on Friday evening. Wajir county police commander Stephen Ngetich said on Saturday that the attack on the special forces attached to the Katulo patrol base happened as the officers were on their way from Khorof Harar onboard their camp Landcruiser which he said was extensively damaged by the IED. "We have launched investigations into the incident in which two of our security officers were killed while seven others were injured," he said, noting that a major manhunt for the attackers is underway. The latest incident comes barely a week after police officers who were on a routine patrol along the Katulo area escaped unhurt after a homemade bomb that had been planted along the Tarbaj-Kutulo road exploded. Kenya's northeastern region has borne the brunt of grenade and gun attacks in the last several years since Kenya took its troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the al-Shabab militia group. Many people, majority of them non-locals or Christians have as a result lost their lives with others left with permanent injuries. The extremist group has since changed tactics and resorted to abductions and using improvised explosive devices to carry out attacks in parts of Coast and northeastern regions, according to police. Xinhau