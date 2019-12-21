Trump signs controversial defense bill calling for sanctions against Russia, Turkey

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21 -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a 738-billion-U.S.-dollar defense bill which includes controversial provisions calling for sanctions against Russia and Turkey. Trump approved the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will increase the U.S. defense spending by about 20 billion dollars, or about 2.8 percent, at a signing ceremony held at the Joint Base Andrews near Washington. The sprawling legislation has stirred up opposition overseas as it contains punitive provisions against Russia, Turkey and other countries. Xinhau