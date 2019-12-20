Trump says he wants “immediate” impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wanted "an immediate trial" in the Senate, after the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump. "So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," Trump tweeted. "Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!" Wednesday's vote made Trump the third president in U.S. history to be formally impeached and will face a trial in the Senate. The House passed the first article, which accused Trump of abuse of power, on a vote of 230-197 with one voting "present," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. The vote for the second article charging the president of obstruction of Congress was passed 229-198 with one voting "present." Republicans rejected the two charges unanimously. Under the U.S. constitution, the House has the sole power of impeachment while the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. Conviction can only happen in the Senate and requires at least two-thirds of its members, or 67 senators, to vote in favor after a trial. Xinhau

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit on December 07, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)