WASHINGTON, Nov. 20 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday fired White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross, days after a series of technology outages disrupted air travel, banking and national security systems.

In the past few days, a global outage affected hundreds of millions of Microsoft users, while communication failures triggered a national ground stop that disrupted nearly 20,000 flights nationwide.

In addition, thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks, and the highly classified internal communications network used by the U.S. National Security Agency went down.

Cairncross has led the Office of the National Cyber Director since August 2025. In March this year, his office released a national cyber strategy that prioritized cyber offensive measures.

“Despite Cairncross’ lack of cyber or technical experience, his office proved exceptionally useful in leading conversations on regulating increasingly powerful AI models,” according to a Politico report.

According to Axios, two sources described Cairncross’ departure as amicable. However, two White House officials said Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, had pushed for the change, believing Cairncross “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

Trump named Kirsten Davies, the chief information officer at the Defense Department, as the new national cyber director, Axios reported. The position requires Senate confirmation.

Davies has been the top advisor to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “on all matters relating to information management, information technology, cybersecurity, and information assurance,” according to her biography. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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