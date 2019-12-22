Trump discuss DPRK, Iran issues with Japan’s Abe

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 -- U.S. President Donald Trump spoke over phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, discussing issues concerning the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Iran, said the White House. The two leaders talked about the developments related to Iran and the DPRK, said Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere in a series of tweets posted on Saturday night. Trump and Abe agreed to continue close communication and coordination, particularly in light of recent "threatening statements" issued by Pyongyang, the White House spokesman said. The two sides also discussed such bilateral issues as trade relations, Deere added. Denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the second summit between the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un and Trump in Hanoi in February ended without a deal. DPRK's Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song warned early December that Washington would soon need to decide what kind of "Christmas gift" it will receive from Pyongyang. U.S. special envoy for the DPRK Stephen Biegun said earlier this week that Washington would not be bound by a year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for progress in their denuclearization talks. The phone conversation came one day after Abe's meeting with visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tokyo. The two leaders held "heavy and intensive talks" over a host of issues including the Iran nuclear deal and "the U.S. anti-Iran sanctions", according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Xinhau