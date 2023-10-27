Trigon Metals to Create 800 Jobs with Start of Underground Mining at Kombat Mine

Staff Reporter

TORONTO, Oct. 27 — Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) is excited to announce that it remains on course to commence underground mining operations at the Kombat Mine in Namibia during the first half of 2024. The dewatering process for the underground mine was initiated in September 2023 and is anticipated to conclude by the end of the current year.

The company has installed two robust submersible pumps within the primary shaft at Asis West, coupled with emergency backup generators to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. These pumps boast the capability to eliminate more than 2,000 cubic meters of water per hour, surpassing the total inflow when the mine is fully de-watered.

The underground mining fleet is scheduled to start arriving in December 2023, affording ample time for stope preparation and staff training ahead of the projected start date.

Trigon CEO Jed Richardson expressed the company’s enthusiasm as open pit mining has successfully achieved commercial production, processing 1,000 tonnes of ore per day and shipping 250 tonnes of concentrate weekly. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to expand the mill’s throughput and commence underground mining, which will lead to a threefold increase in production while simultaneously reducing production costs and enhancing profitability.

Trigon Investor and Local Partner, Knowledge Katti, emphasized the Kombat mine’s significance for Namibia, especially for the Kombat community’s children. Upon reaching full production, Trigon Namibia is poised to provide sustainable benefits for years to come, including a minimum of 800 direct job opportunities. The project underscores the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders working together as a partnership to yield positive outcomes. Notably, the project has already played a crucial role in supplying underground water to the Namibian National Water Company.

The Kombat Mine stands as a high-grade copper mine situated in the Otavi Mountainlands of Namibia. Originally operational from 1962 to 2008, the mine produced over 12 million tonnes of ore with an average copper grade of 2.6%.

Trigon Metals took ownership of the Kombat Mine in 2018 and has diligently worked towards its redevelopment since then. The company has successfully completed several feasibility studies and secured the essential permits for underground mining.

The commencement of underground mining at the Kombat Mine marks a significant milestone for Trigon Metals and for Namibia. The mine’s anticipated annual copper concentrate production of over 100,000 tonnes will position Trigon Metals as one of the largest copper producers in Namibia, contributing substantially to the country’s economy. This achievement underscores Trigon Metals’ commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices.