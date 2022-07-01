Treasure’s album a tribute to late brother

Staff Reporter

MPHO Gift Tharaga, also known by his stage name Treasure, is a South African musician, and radio and TV presenter. He is also the founder of Great Times Magazine.

Treasure, who was born in 2004 in Pretoria and was raised by a single mother, has released a song titled General, as a tribute to his late brother Baldwin Tharaga. General was Baldwin’s nickname.

Baldwin died in 2021 at the age of 31 years at the time Treasure was writing his matric final examination, and this affected him although he managed to pass.

“I was aiming for level 7s so this pass doesn’t satisfy me, I don’t blame my brother’s death or God, but I blame reality,” he says.

As a tribute to his brother, Treasure decided to work on an album, and joined forces with one of South Africa’s biggest artists, DJ Dadaman.

“Working with DJ Dadaman was a huge achievement for me, I have always been his fan, and my brother loved his music too. I wish my brother was alive to witness this,”

says Treasure.

He also featured Kosha ZA, an artist with millions of streams, Tbg Rafael, Boybiggie, Kay Exe, and Alxai.

Last year Treasure worked with musicians Peng G from Zambia, and Maluty from

Lesotho, Hodie from Peru, Virtuez from Nigeria, and Ben Brainy from Ghana.

His album is now available on Digital stores, and he will be dropping several music videos very soon.

He is available on social platforms, his social media is @Treasure_SA,

on Facebook and Twitter, on Instagram it’s @Treasurerza.

This is the first track in his album is titled General, his brother’s nickname >> https://youtu.be/Pdeh5nnQ-jI – Email: johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info