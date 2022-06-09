Traditional court issues a caution after hunter- fisherman encounter at Mbambazi

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 8 June 2022- An incident involving a fisherman and a trophy hunter in the Mbambazi area, which includes the Balyerwa conservancy, has led to the traditional court cautioning residents and the area representative.

According to fisherman Victor Makando Mukumukwake, on 3 June 2022, the trophy hunter found him at the river with his fishing nets and inquired why he was there and if he knew that it was his hunting area. The fisherman, however, was not aware that the hunter was in the area during that period.

This infuriated the hunter who took and burnt the fisherman’s nets and threatened to shoot him if he refused to comply with his demands. The hunter detained him at his camp and called the conservancy manager in the area, who confirmed that the community members were not aware and that the fisherman should be released.

The conservancy’s acting manager, Calicious Bupilo, said he was aware of the issue. However, the trophy hunter had not told them in time he was coming back to hunt, so people were not informed in time to stay clear of the hunting area where the hunter was hunting one hippo.

The adviser from the sub-court in the area, Hans Mukwambi, said it was rather an alarming issue that should be met with caution. It was for the area representative to ensure that community members were informed before a hunter gets into the area, as they could potentially be harmed if “suppose the hunter saw an animal but the bullet ended up hitting a human being.”

Mani Matomola, a chief warden from wildlife and national park management in the environment and tourism ministry, said he had not received the case yet and would try to make inquiries. He acknowledged though that the hunter was not supposed to take the action he did with the fisherman. – Namibia Daily News