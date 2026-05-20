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Togo grants visa-free entry to citizens of other African countries
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Togo grants visa-free entry to citizens of other African countries

May 20, 2026

LOME, May 20 — Togo has decided to grant visa-free entry for up to 30 days to citizens of other African countries holding valid national passports.

“This measure reflects the continued commitment of the highest Togolese authorities to promoting African integration, strengthening the free movement of people and goods, and fostering enhanced cooperation among the states and peoples of the continent,” the Ministry of Security said in a statement on Monday.

The visa exemption is part of a broader policy of openness, modernization and attractiveness aimed at making Togo a regional hub for services, business, culture and human exchanges in the heart of Africa, the statement said.

Earlier, President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe said that the persistence of non-tariff barriers and border delays continues to hamper trade across the African continent.

He made the remarks while opening the third edition of Biashara Afrika in Lome, an event aimed at promoting intra-African trade and strengthening economic integration across the continent.

Gnassingbe referred to the “shortcomings” and instructed Togo’s minister of security to “resolve this anomaly within 48 hours.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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