The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off crowns the 2022 Professional Chef winners

WINDHOEK, June 14 — The second preliminary round of the 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition, took place on Saturday, 11 June at the Soweto Market in Windhoek.

This preliminary round comprised of a once-off Nedbank Kapana Professional Chef round, which saw 17 professional Namibian chefs compete for top honours. The professional chef’s Kapana dishes were evaluated based on preparation, presentation, and taste by a judging panel of chefs from the Namibian Chefs Association.

Chef Johannes Tieties, from Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino, was crowned the overall Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Professional Chef Champion. Tieties walked away with a cash prize of N$ 10 000. Chef Bendall Masambo, from Zenzi’s Coffee Shop, took second prize and walked away with a cash prize of N$ 7 000; with Chef Cecilia Smith, from Protea Hotel Thuringerhof, took third place and walked away with a cash prize of N$ 5 000 and a gift hamper.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Central Preliminary Round then saw 32 amateur chefs compete to advance to the final of the competition where they will stand a chance to win the grand prize of a mobile food truck worth N$ 100 000. Modestu Fenivamwe, Ester Silas, and Hasheni Mandume were selected as the top three amateur cooks as they impressed the judges with their Kapana dishes. The three will go on to take part in the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off final, which will take place in Ongwediva during the Trade Fair in August.

At the event, Nedbank Namibia’s Communications and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge, thanked participants in both professional and amateur rounds for a job well done. “We would like to thank each and every participant who came out today. Having over 40 contestants show up today to prepare their version of the much loved Namibian dish, shows that the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition has grown since Nedbank started the initiative 8 years ago. We really saw some outstanding Kapana dishes today, and I am sure the judges had a hard time selecting the winners and finalists. We would like to congratulate our 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Professional Chefs champion, as well as amateur chef finalists who have been selected today and who we will see again in Ongwediva for the final”, Kaulinge said.

The last preliminary round of the 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition will take place in Ongwediva, on 25 June 2022. Entries into the Northern round are open and are available on the Nedbank Namibia website, or at any Nedbank branch country-wide. The 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off final will be held in Ongwediva, during the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair on 27 August, where the winner will be awarded a chance to either start up or formalise their existing business with the assistance of the winning prize, which includes a fully-fledged mobile food truck worth N$100 000, as well as a cash prize of N$10 000.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off competition is hosted in partnership with Bakpro, Agra, Coca-Cola, and the Namibian Chefs Association.

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.