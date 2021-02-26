The late Colonel (rtd) George Mwauvikange Kaxuxwena memorial service held in Onhuno village.

  • Home
Onhuno, Feb 26-Memorial service proceedings of the official funeral of late Col (rtd) George Mwauvikange Kaxuxwena was held at his homestead – Onhuno village in Ohangwena Region today.

Col Kaxuxwena, who is remembered for his exceptional service to the Namibian people dating back to liberation struggle and post- independence, passed on 16 February 2021 and he will be buried tomorrow, the 27th February 2021 at Eenhana Memorial Shrine.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Source:Ministry of Defence