WINDHOEK, APRIL 18 — Namibia faces a significant challenge in its health care sector – limited access to nuclear medicine. Despite being known for its vast uranium reserves, the country’s nuclear medicine infrastructure remains underdeveloped. The country currently has only two public and two private medical facilities offering nuclear medicine services, and there are no PET scanners available. The number of CT and MRI scanners is also alarmingly low, with an availability rate of 0 to 5 units per million inhabitants. As the burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly cancer, continues to rise, improving diagnostic capabilities and access to cutting-edge treatment options has become an urgent priority.

Nuclear medicine is essential for diagnosing and treating various conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. According to the World Health Organisation, the number of new cancer cases worldwide is expected to exceed 35 million by 2050 – nearly double today’s figures. This highlights the growing need for advanced medical solutions, particularly those that utilise radioisotopes such as technetium-99m and iodine-131, which are vital for diagnostics and treatment. At present, Namibia is entirely dependent on imports for these life-saving isotopes, making the country vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and high costs.

Namibia could look to Bolivia as a successful example of nuclear medicine infrastructure development. Rosatom is currently implementing a project to establish Bolivia’s Nuclear Research and Technology Centre, which has significantly improved the country’s ability to diagnose and treat cancer and other conditions. The facility locally produces radiopharmaceuticals, ensuring a stable supply of medical isotopes, reducing dependence on costly imports, and supporting the development of several sectors beyond healthcare – including agriculture.

The Bolivian centre is equipped with a cyclotron and a radiopharmaceutical production facility, featuring cutting-edge technologies that enable the local manufacture of short-lived isotopes that must be used quickly. The Centre represents a driver of Bolivia’s socio-economic development, enhancing quality of life and fostering scientific and technological advancement. Prior to its establishment, Bolivia faced similar challenges to Namibia – limited diagnostic capabilities and heavy reliance on imported isotopes. In the near future, the centre is expected to serve thousands of patients annually, demonstrating how investing in nuclear medicine infrastructure can transform health care outcomes. The project also offers the country greater independence from foreign supplies of radiopharmaceuticals that are difficult to transport. Thanks to the development of nuclear medicine, patients in need of high-tech medical services will be able to undergo advanced diagnostic procedures in their own country.

If Namibia were to follow Bolivia’s example, a locally developed nuclear medicine centre could significantly enhance early cancer detection, improve treatment options, and create new opportunities for medical professionals in the country. By investing in domestic isotope production, Namibia could not only improve access to life-saving diagnostics but also establish itself as a regional supplier of radiopharmaceuticals for Southern Africa.

Rosatom, one of global leaders in isotope production and one of the world’s top five suppliers, manufactures the widest range of radionuclides. While it does not supply radiopharmaceuticals, it provides essential raw isotopes for their production. The demand for its isotope products continues to grow: exports increased by 15% in 2023 and by 7% in 2024. The company has a proven track record in building nuclear medicine infrastructure and is actively involved in the development of the Bolivian centre, which will soon begin local radiopharmaceutical production.

A potential partnership with such producers could transform Namibia’s health care landscape by establishing domestic production of medical isotopes. Such an initiative would reduce reliance on imports, lower costs, and improve accessibility to essential diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Developing a local nuclear medicine centre in Namibia would bring far-reaching advantages. Firstly, it would significantly reduce health care costs by enabling early disease detection and intervention, which, in turn, would lower the number of advanced cancer cases and improve patient survival rates. Secondly, local production of medical isotopes could position Namibia as a regional hub for radiopharmaceutical supply, benefiting neighbouring Southern African countries that also face similar health care challenges.

Global examples demonstrate that successful nuclear medicine programmes require coordinated efforts between government bodies and private stakeholders. By leveraging its position as a leading uranium producer, Namibia has a unique opportunity to develop its nuclear medicine sector and become a pioneer in Africa’s health care innovation.

Investing in nuclear medicine represents a transformative step for Namibia’s health care system. By developing local isotope production and diagnostic capabilities, the country could significantly enhance medical outcomes, reduce dependency on external suppliers, and establish itself as a regional leader in advanced health care technologies. With strategic partnerships and commitment to infrastructure development, Namibia can unlock the full potential of nuclear medicine, bringing life-saving solutions to its population and beyond.