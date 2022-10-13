The entertainment sector in Namibia is getting attention.

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, Oct. 13 — The theme of the party at Trinity club last weekend was “party with the rockstar,” as International award-winning act Dj Tira performed. Namibia has become the focus of international attention as more and more international artists visit the country. Kofi Olomide is also expected to visit Namibia later in October, with early bird tickets already sold out.

I think this is a good thing for Namibia because it puts Namibia on the map, and it also benefits local artists, said Tricia Neshindo, who attended DJ Tira’s show.