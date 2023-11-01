The Bank Windhoek National Fistball League Tournament Set for November 4, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Nov. 1 – The highly anticipated Bank Windhoek National Fistball League Tournament is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Cohen Fistball Club in Windhoek. Action-packed matches are set to commence bright and early at 8:30 in the morning.

Category A, the crème de la crème of Fistball, features defending champions CFC 1, who are on a quest for their ninth title in the last ten years. The competition will be fierce, as they face off against formidable opponents, including CFC 2, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1), SKW 2, and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 1). The teams will vie for bragging rights and the prestigious title. The matches in this category will be played with two halves, except for the gripping semi-finals and finals, which will be contested in a best-of-five-sets format.

Excitement isn’t confined to Category A alone; the tournament will also feature the youthful exuberance of the U11 and U14 teams. These promising young talents will battle it out for top honours, showcasing their skills and determination on the Fistball field.

The tournament season will come to a thrilling close, with fierce competition unfolding in two categories. As the round-robin stage progresses, the top team in the standings will take on the fourth-placed team in the semi-finals, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in the other semi-final match.

Category B promises a showdown between six teams from SKW and two teams representing Swakopmund Fistball Club, adding a dash of variety and competition to the event. SKW 3, despite a challenging league season that concluded just two weeks ago, returns as the defending champion in this category. Furthermore, two female teams will showcase their skills in the youth category, adding a touch of gender diversity to the tournament.

Following the finals, a grand awards ceremony will honour the top performers of the 2023 season. Awards will include recognition for the Player of the Day, the Youth Player of the Year, and the Most Valuable Player of Category B. Notably, the tournament will also serve as the platform for announcing the expanded youth squad for the 2024 World Cup in Chile, along with the respective coaches who will guide these young talents on their international journey.

For those eager to engage with the Fistball community and discuss the league’s future, the Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Old Wheelers in Windhoek. This meeting will provide an opportunity to shape the direction of Fistball in Namibia and celebrate the accomplishments of the past year.