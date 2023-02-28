Tatela Vintage Shop: Bringing the Past to Life

By Prince Mupiri

Windhoek, Feb. 28 — Tatela Vintage Shop is an online thrift business that started in 2020 in Rundu, founded by Dias, who is known as Thevintagefather and Uncle Billy. “We sell vintage clothing ranging from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s to modern art,” explained Dias. The shop’s goal is to recycle old garments to promote fashion sustainability and provide customers with a vintage experience.

Tatela Vintage Shop specializes in styling for music videos, events, workplaces, fashion shows, content production, and company marketing. We practice our style using the concept called “Sprezzatura,” which is an Italian word that refers to “a certain nonchalance, so as to mask all art and make everything one produces, or says seem as though it requires no effort and with little thought about it.”

Vintage is a broad term that encompasses ancient automobiles, old clothing, old pots, and an old lifestyle. However, it also relates to culture and a way of life. We at Tatela Vintage Shop view vintage through movies, parents’ photographs, and experiences that are narrated. Therefore, we bring those stories to life and present them.

In collaboration with Black Society, a civic cultural movement focused on strengthening and elevating the Black community through performance, art, exhibition, and fundraising activities, Tatela Vintage Shop will showcase the vintage culture at Vinyl’s Music Café on March 2, 2023. Live performances by Riley, Gloria Del Mar, Toshi, Morgan69, and Sonofthesoil will take place, and KC media art will capture the magnificent moments.

Thevintagefather will feature vintage clothing from the Tatela Vintage Store at the concert, which will take place on March 2, 2023, at Vinyl Music Café. Tickets are available for N$60.00 at the café and N$80.00 at the gate.

The event will bring together future artists to showcase their abilities. Tatela Vintage Shop will display part of its vintage inventory.

“Come in large numbers to experience Namibia’s memorable vintage event of the year, Thevintagefather, and many more to follow,” said Thevintagefather. – Namibia Daily News

Photo gallery