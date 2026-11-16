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Tanzania selected to host African youth climate training hub
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Tanzania selected to host African youth climate training hub

November 16, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 16 — Tanzania has been selected to host an African climate change training hub in Dar es Salaam to equip youth with skills to address climate challenges and tap into emerging green economy opportunities, including carbon trading, a senior government official said Sunday.

Speaking to journalists virtually from State House in Dar es Salaam, Richard Muyungi, permanent secretary in the Vice President’s Office responsible for Union Affairs and Environment, said the initiative forms part of a partnership between the United Nations and the African Union, following agreements at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Türkiye.

He added that Tanzania has also secured potential investment opportunities in carbon trading through domestic institutions, including the National Environment Management Council and the National Carbon Monitoring Center, which have held discussions with international organizations and companies interested in investing in the country.

One of the opportunities involves a proposed investment of more than 150 million U.S. dollars in the agricultural sector, aimed at enabling farmers and other stakeholders to benefit from the carbon market while creating jobs and economic prospects for young people, he said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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