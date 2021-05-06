Switzerland sends 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 respirators to India

GENEVA, May 7– Switzerland on Thursday sent a cargo aircraft carrying medical equipment, including 600 oxygen concentrators and 50 respirators, to help alleviate supply shortages in India as a result of surging COVID-19 cases, according to an official statement from the Swiss government.

Leaving the Zurich airport for New Delhi, the capital of India, the cargo carried 13 tons of medical equipment worth close to three million Swiss francs (3.28 million U.S. dollars).

The equipment, donated by the Swiss Humanitarian Aid and the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport, will be distributed to Indian hospitals in coordination with the Indian Red Cross and the Ministry of Health.

The statement also mentioned that body bags were sent alongside oxygen concentrators and respirators.

Medical oxygen is in great demand in Indian hospitals, especially in New Delhi.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 21 million on Thursday as 412,262 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the Health Ministry. (Xinhua)