Swapo Vice President Calls for Youth to Take Over Party Leadership

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 19 — During the Swapo Party Elders Council (SPEC) central committee meeting on Saturday, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the need for action to ensure the survival of political parties born out of southern African liberation struggles, including Swapo. She called on party elders to encourage active participation in safeguarding the party’s future at section and branch levels and to organize events to pass on the flame to the younger generation.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also urged members to unite and uphold Swapo’s position as the leading political force in Namibia. The party has faced challenges, including infighting, corruption, and a loss of its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly to opposition parties in 2019, followed by a loss of political power in over 19 constituencies in 2020.

To maintain its political dominance, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the importance of delivering quality services to the people at all levels, and for the party slogan “Swapo United” to become a practical reality. She called for party members to rally behind the elected candidate as per Article 10 of the Swapo party constitution.

Nandi-Ndaitwah assured her commitment to work with all party members to make Namibia the best place for Namibians and all to live in as the presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. – Namibia Daily News