Swapo Calls for Nandi-Ndaitwah to Take Full Presidency

By Kalya Mushoni

WINDHOEK, February 6 – In the wake of President Hage Geingob’s death, announced at 3:30 AM by President Nangolo Mbumba, the Swapo Party’s Political Bureau convened an urgent meeting. The sudden loss of Geingob, described as a beloved and joyous leader, left the nation in shock, with many unanswered questions.

Sources close to Swapo Headquarters reveal that the majority of the Politburo members support Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the acting president of Swapo, to officially assume the party’s presidency. This move is seen as a step to maintain the party’s tradition of orderly leadership transitions. Nandi-Ndaitwah is viewed by many within the party as an unrivalled candidate for the position, with any challenge against her deemed a futile expenditure of time and resources.

The discussion also touched upon the vice-presidential vacancy that Nandi-Ndaitwah will leave upon her expected ascension. In line with Swapo’s “zebra style” leadership approach, this position is to be contested exclusively by male candidates, sidelining former contender Sarah Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. Youthful Pohamba Shifeta, alongside new challengers, is now in the race, with the political landscape still feeling the effects of previous contests and withdrawals by figures such as Tom Alweendo and Frans Kapofi.

Shifeta, the Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, is seen as a strong contender after a lacklustre performance in the last Congress. His recent engagement with party members and Nandi-Ndaitwah’s elevation to Vice-president of Namibia by President Mbumba highlight the shifting dynamics within Swapo as it navigates this period of transition. – Namibia Daily News