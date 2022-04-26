Trending Now
Swakopmund municipal workers doing their duty for Mother Nature
April 26, 2022

By Foibe n Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 26 April – In Swakopmund, workers pick up the garbage where it doesn’t belong. It looks as though people have adapted to the neatness norm that a piece of paper flying around in the streets is considered dirty, especially in the uptown locations.

Earlier this morning at Oceanview Spar, municipal workers fulfilled their duties of keeping the area clean. They work their way around the entire town, cleaning dirt alongside the road so that when people wake up, they wake up to a neatly cleaned and spotless environment.

These workers in overalls are seen every morning, either cleaning the roads and anything beside them or picking up trash to maintain cleanliness in the town.

Swakopmund is a tourist destination and its appearance should be able to represent the state of Namibia and its people.

From the outside, it is viewed as neat compared to other coastal towns. And looking at the hard work and commitment that municipal workers, volunteers, and even residents themselves, put in to ensure a clean and safe environment, this should spread awareness to all other towns to keep and ensure a neat Namibia! – Namibia Daily News

