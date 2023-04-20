Swakopmund Fistball Club to Host Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s Second Match Day

Staff Writer

SWAKOPMUND, April 20 — Swakopmund to host Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s second match day On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s second match day will take place in Swakopmund, with the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) as the host. The event is set to kick off at 7:30, featuring four teams competing in the National A League. These include Cohen Fistball Club (CFC1), CFC 2, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1), and SFC 1, who will battle it out for bragging rights.

SFC 1 impressed on the first match day of the league by forcing SKW 1, the record champions, over the entire distance of seven sets. However, SKW 1 ultimately won the encounter 4:3. After receiving coaching from German internationals Johannes Jungclaussen and Ida Hollmann for almost three weeks, it remains to be seen how well the fistball players from the coast will be able to apply what they have learned. The recent cup victory by SFC 1, which marked their first tournament win since 2011, could be an additional boost for them. Meanwhile, log leaders CFC 1 will be motivated to bounce back after their first defeat in 59 games to extend their lead.

In the National B League, SKW 4 currently leads the table with 15 points, while CFC 3 is in second place. Unfortunately, the CFC Reserve will not participate in this match day due to a lack of players. This situation presents an opportunity for SFC 2, SFC 3, SKW 2, and SKW 4 to make up ground.

The Under 18 category will see SKW A, SKW B, and SFC A duel again. Recently, Austrian Fabian Greifeneder and German Johannes Jungclaussen coached the national players. In three months, Namibia will play against world champions Germany in the opening match of the World Championship in Mannheim. – Namibia Daily News