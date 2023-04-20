Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Swakopmund Fistball Club to Host Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s Second Match Day
Swakopmund Fistball Club to Host Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s Second Match Day
Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club to Host Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s Second Match Day

April 20, 2023

Staff Writer

SWAKOPMUND, April 20 — Swakopmund to host Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s second match day On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s second match day will take place in Swakopmund, with the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) as the host. The event is set to kick off at 7:30, featuring four teams competing in the National A League. These include Cohen Fistball Club (CFC1), CFC 2, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1), and SFC 1, who will battle it out for bragging rights.

SFC 1 impressed on the first match day of the league by forcing SKW 1, the record champions, over the entire distance of seven sets. However, SKW 1 ultimately won the encounter 4:3. After receiving coaching from German internationals Johannes Jungclaussen and Ida Hollmann for almost three weeks, it remains to be seen how well the fistball players from the coast will be able to apply what they have learned. The recent cup victory by SFC 1, which marked their first tournament win since 2011, could be an additional boost for them. Meanwhile, log leaders CFC 1 will be motivated to bounce back after their first defeat in 59 games to extend their lead.

In the National B League, SKW 4 currently leads the table with 15 points, while CFC 3 is in second place. Unfortunately, the CFC Reserve will not participate in this match day due to a lack of players. This situation presents an opportunity for SFC 2, SFC 3, SKW 2, and SKW 4 to make up ground.

The Under 18 category will see SKW A, SKW B, and SFC A duel again. Recently, Austrian Fabian Greifeneder and German Johannes Jungclaussen coached the national players. In three months, Namibia will play against world champions Germany in the opening match of the World Championship in Mannheim. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 75
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibian Football stars set to ignite SuperSport’s ‘unbeatable...

September 1, 2021

Capricorn Group Schools Netball League 2022

August 22, 2022

Kavango East regional Council to reward Mboma and...

June 24, 2021

Vidal, Tite support Neymar’s return to Barcelona

June 18, 2019

Barcelona hoping for more good fortune as Sevilla...

February 20, 2019

Questions loom as two sporting disciplines mysteriously share...

April 8, 2019

Nedbank Namibia sponsors the 2022 CAC MTB African...

April 21, 2022

Black Africa humiliates African Stars

December 11, 2018

Kudos to Walvis runners at the KZN Comrades...

August 29, 2022

Fredericks to get statue at Independence Stadium

July 6, 2018