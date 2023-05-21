Supporting Namibia’s Food Security: WFP’s Impact in Numbers and Operations

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, May 21 — As the World Food Programme (WFP) continues its efforts to address food security challenges in Namibia, the organization’s impact can be seen through its funding requirements and the number of people it has assisted. With a net funding requirement of USD 3.6 million from May to October 2023, WFP is working tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable communities across the country.

In April 2023 alone, WFP’s programs reached significant milestones, positively impacting thousands of individuals. The Home-Grown School Feeding Programme provided nutritious meals to 11,730 school children, ensuring they receive adequate nourishment to support their learning and development. Meanwhile, the Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects benefited 1,457 individuals by promoting sustainable food production and enhancing community resilience.

To address immediate food needs, WFP implemented Cash-Based Transfers through Value Vouchers. This initiative reached 3,000 food-insecure households, supporting approximately 17,812 beneficiaries. By empowering communities to choose and purchase food items based on their preferences and dietary needs, WFP promotes food security while maintaining dignity and local market stimulation.

One of WFP’s notable projects in the Kavango East Region is the establishment of a one-hectare garden at Mbora Primary School. Collaborating with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), WFP provided additional funding for an irrigation system and technical support. The successful installation of a drip irrigation system in April 2023 paved the way for learners at Mbora Primary School to consume healthy, diverse diets. OPM and WFP anticipate an official handover of the site in the near future, showcasing the joint commitment to nurturing the well-being of Namibian children.

Responding to the impact of floods in the Oshana and Ohangwena regions, WFP and OPM joined forces to roll out a social protection program. This initiative not only aids affected households in restoring their livelihoods but also ensures access to nutritious food through a voucher system. Leveraging a digital social assistance platform developed in collaboration with the Mobile Telecommunications Company, the program promotes efficient and transparent assistance delivery.

Recognizing the need to address Namibia’s high unemployment rates, particularly among the youth, WFP has partnered with the Namibia Aspiring Farmers Association (NAMAFA). Through a Memorandum of Understanding, WFP offers internships to young graduates, providing them with essential agricultural and project management skills. By empowering youth and recent graduates, this collaboration aims to enhance employability, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to rural economic transformation and food security.

Already making progress, the NAMAFA and WFP teams are actively engaged in two sites: Berseba and Mbora, demonstrating the commitment to empowering youth and women in the agricultural sector.

With each initiative and collaboration, WFP is making significant strides towards improving food and nutrition security in Namibia. By addressing immediate needs, supporting sustainable agriculture, and empowering communities, WFP’s operations are instrumental in creating a brighter and more secure future for vulnerable populations across the country.

– Namibia Daily News