Sudan’s health ministry announces 1st death of COVID-19

KHARTOUM, March 13 -- Sudan's Health Ministry on Friday announced the death of a Sudanese citizen infected with the novel coronavirus. "The infected was a man in his 50s living in Khartoum locality in Khartoum State. He died on Thursday," said the ministry in a statement. It noted that the deceased had visited the United Arab Emirates during the first week of March. The ministry stressed that it began to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease as part of the national expanded plan to combat the virus. Xinhua