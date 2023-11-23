Strengthening Governance: African Peer Review Mechanism Engages Windhoek Mayor

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 23 — In a significant step towards fostering better governance in Namibia, members of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) National Governing Council recently paid a courtesy call on Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene. The APRM, a body of the African Union (AU), operates with the mission of enhancing governance across the African continent by identifying both the strengths and weaknesses of governance systems and proposing effective solutions.

Roseta Nawases, a representative from the APRM Council, shared insights into the ongoing efforts to compile the national governance report for Namibia. This report, a crucial undertaking, will delve into the intricacies of leadership challenges within the country. To accomplish this comprehensive analysis, the APRM Secretariat aims to gather data from various sources, including key figures in the City of Windhoek, with Mayor Uapingene being a pivotal interviewee.

Nawases revealed that the APRM team has already conducted visits to 13 other regions in Namibia. During these visits, discussions were held with politicians and administrators to comprehensively assess governance systems across the country. These engagements form a crucial part of the groundwork for the forthcoming national report.

The upcoming report is expected to shine a spotlight on the state of democracy in Namibia, scrutinize the justice system, and highlight areas that require attention and improvement to enhance overall governance in the country. By focusing on these key aspects, the APRM aims to contribute to the ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and promote good governance practices.

Namibia’s decision to join the APRM in 2017 marked its commitment to the process, making it the 36th AU member state to participate. The APRM offers a unique platform for African countries to engage in mutual evaluations, fostering a collaborative environment aimed at enhancing governance standards across the continent.

As the APRM team continues its data collection journey, engaging with leaders and stakeholders, the importance of such initiatives cannot be overstated. The collaborative effort between the APRM and local authorities, including Mayor Uapingene, reflects a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of excellence in governance. This engagement is not only a testament to Namibia’s dedication to the APRM process but also a noteworthy stride towards building a more robust and accountable governance framework for the nation.