Sri Lanka appeals for foreign currency to battle COVID-19

COLOMBO, April 2 -- The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) made an appeal to Sri Lankans around the world on Thursday to deposit foreign currency in the domestic banking system to support the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Quoting Governor of the CBSL, W.D. Lakshman and Secretary to the Treasury S.R. Attygalle, a statement said Sri Lankans around the world, well-wishers, and charitable organizations were requested to deposit foreign currency in licensed commercial banks and specialized financial institutions in the country. "Your foreign currency deposits in Sri Lankan banking system at this difficult stage would be of immense help to authorities to tide over the present crisis," it said. The government has made assurances that foreign currency remittances would not be met with any regulatory hindrances including exchange control regulations and taxes for three months starting April 2. It has also guaranteed the future convertibility of deposits and protections under banking secrecy provisions. "Such remittances would go a long way to promote people's welfare during the current period of still spreading COVID-19, and economic revival in the immediate aftermath," the statement said. Sri Lanka is currently under curfew amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen 148 confirmed cases and three deaths so far. Xinhua