SPWC, SPYL Demand Deportation of Chinese National After Stripping Young Woman

WINDHOEK, NOV 8 – SWAPO Party Women’s Council (SPWC) and SWAPO Party Youth League (SPYL) today called for the deportment of a Chinese national who terrorised and humiliated a 24 year old woman, and further demanded that the he be declared persona non-grata in both SADC and AU member states.

In a statement earlier today, both SWAPO organs had: “taken note with dismay and disbelief the seemingly true story of a 24 year-old young Namibian woman by the name Ms. Ruth George, who was stripped off her uniform in full view of customers by her employer as aired on NBC News on 07th November 2021.”

“This incident is highly regrettable as much as it is highly disturbing. This public act of humiliation of a Namibian woman is a display and demonstration that some people are hell-bent to become agents of ugly provocateur.”

Moreover, they both condemned the action and demanded for the immediate closure of the shop and that the woman be paid damage and the culprit be deported from Namibia.

“We call upon the SWAPO Party government to take action accordingly. We also call upon the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation to report this employer to SADC and AU, to be declared persona non-grant in all SADC and AU member states. Failure to act, SPWC and SPYL will take unspecified action.”

George was a victim of a simple decision that a customer has a right to make if they no longer want a product. It is alleged that a customer had requested a 3m sheet of fabric before changing their mind and leaving, much to the dismay of the Chinese national only identified as Lee.

As a way of “fixing” George, the employer then ordered her to strip off her uniform as she had not paid for the fabric, thereby demeaning the young woman in full view of her colleagues and the general public itself. Such blatant disregard of the law is what has made both of the SWAPO organisations furious and lead the charge in ostracising a person who clearly has no regard for other human beings.

They implored all the employers and investors to respect the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia and adhere to all the laws and policies of the Republic of Namibia. – musa@namibiadailynews.info