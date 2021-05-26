South Africa’s Zuma returns to court, pleading not guilty to all charges

JOHANNESBURG, May 27– South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High court in Kwazulu-Natal, pleading not guilty to all charges against him.

Zuma’s legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu said his client was pleading not guilty to all charges for reasons that would be disclosed at a later stage.

Zuma argued that the state lead prosecutor Billy Downer should be removed from the trial as he was not impartial.

“He lost his independence and impartiality to conduct a fair trial. It is necessary that Mr Downer is removed as the prosecutor,” Mpofu said, adding that Downer “tolerates” unlawful political interference in the case and this would compromise the trial.

Zuma’s co-accused French arms company Thales also pleaded not guilty to all charges presented in court. They are charged in relation to the procurement of the arms worth billions in 1999. The state accused Zuma of accepting bribes, gratification and unauthorized payments from other parties in relation to the purchase of the arms deal.

The trial was postponed to July 19. (Xinhua)