JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 20 — South Africa aims to become an active player in the development and innovation of artificial intelligence (AI), rather than merely serving as a host for data centers, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a working visit to the United States.

Speaking at a fireside chat at Stanford University in California, Ramaphosa said that while South Africa welcomes data center investments, it expects them to unlock broader opportunities for local businesses, researchers, and innovators, the South African Government News Agency reported on Friday.

“We no longer just want to be recipients of those technologies. We want to participate in their origination and innovation,” he said, stressing that South Africa and the wider African continent must play a greater role in shaping emerging technologies rather than simply adopting innovations developed elsewhere.

Citing the country’s skilled workforce, universities, and research institutions, Ramaphosa said South Africa possesses a solid foundation to integrate into the global AI ecosystem. Deeper participation in the technology value chain could also help tackle pressing domestic challenges such as unemployment and inequality, he added.

The president also pointed to recent improvements in South Africa’s electricity supply as a key advantage in attracting investment for data centers, which form the critical backbone for AI and other digital technologies.

He noted that global tech giants, including Amazon and Google, are establishing data centers in South Africa alongside domestic firms. The country remains open to further investment, provided foreign partners help build local capabilities and foster collaboration across the tech sector.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa called for closer ties with South Africa’s tech diaspora, saying the government seeks to leverage the expertise, capital, and global networks of South Africans abroad to support young entrepreneurs and innovators at home.

Describing AI as a transformative force that South Africa must embrace, he emphasized the need to actively engage young people in the emerging AI-driven economy while recognizing and mitigating potential risks.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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