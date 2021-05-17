South Africa President Arrives in France.

Windhoek, May 17- South Africa, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation ,

Dr Naledi Pandor, Ambassador to the French Republic, Mr Tebogo Seokolo, Acting Chief of

State Protocol Ambassador Harold Hoyana and Defence attaché Colonel Matshidiso Khumalo on arrival at the Orly International Airport in France.

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron , President Ramaphosa will participate at the Summit for the Financing of African Economies on 18 May 2021.

Source: South Africa Presidency.