South Africa hopeful about “real” COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity with new facility

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 19 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong Wednesday jointly launched a vaccine manufacturing campus in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, with a goal to manufacture a billion doses of vaccines “from start to finish” by 2025.

This will be the first “real” vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa to produce COVID-19 vaccines by using locally-made drug substances, instead of filling them with drug substances from elsewhere, Ramaphosa told a briefing at the launch.

The plant, a division of multinational conglomerate NantWorks, which was founded by Soon-Shiong, aims to accelerate domestic production of pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines that will benefit people across Africa.

According to Soon-Shiong, a Chinese American born in South Africa, the first drug substance is expected to be produced at the Cape Town facility within a year.

A Coalition to Accelerate Africa’s Access to Advanced Healthcare was launched at the same event. The coalition aims to establish innovative manufacturing techniques to provide new treatments for life-threatening diseases including cancer, COVID-19, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDs.

The development is part of a broader initiative to build capacity for advanced health care in Africa announced by Soon-Shiong last September, for the transfer of biologic manufacturing technology for COVID-19 and cancer vaccines and next-generation cell-based immunotherapies. (Xinhua)