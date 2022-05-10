Some Swakopmund roads closed due to construction

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 10 May 2022 – Since about November last year, a couple of roads in Swakopmund, especially at informal settlements like Mondesa, have been closed due to ongoing construction.

There are orange warning signs placed on either side of roads for visibility.

There’s a temporary closure at the road from government (GRN) homes all the way to the entrance circle of Tamariskia Extension 3.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Mondesa road to the Democratic Resettlement Community (DRC) has already been completed.

Motorists will have to make use of alternative routes, or shortcuts through gravel, to find their way to their preferred destinations and endure the dusty sites until the roads are fully open again.

There’s a lot of construction taking place, especially in suburbs like Tamariskia and Matutura, where different housing projects are currently being implemented.

According to the Municipality of Swakopmund, there was another temporary road closure recently on the island in the main street between Nedbank and Pick n Pay where work commenced at 09h00 on Sunday, 8 May 2022, which took approximately four hours to complete successfully.

These roadworks are an attempt to keep the existing roads safe and in good condition, and also to minimise traffic for the road users, fixing potholes will improve the access road network, and reduce traffic on the main road.

Swakopmund Town Council management committee chairman, Wilfried Groenewald, said during his 2022-2023 budget speech in April, that the proposed capital budget for the next financial year, states that nearly N$24 million of the N$842 million 2022/2023 budget will go towards maintenance and upgrading of roads. – Namibia Daily News