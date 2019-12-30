Somalia trains 385 more police officers to enhance security

MOGADISHU, Dec. 30-- Some 385 Somali police officers have completed a six-month training to help bolster security across the South West State, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said on Monday. The AU mission said the police officers who completed the training at a training academy in Mogadishu on Sunday will be part of the South West State Police Force who will be tasked with securing liberated areas. Augustine Magnus Kailie, AMISOM police commissioner appealed to the newly recruited officers to fight crime and to protect lives and property. "Exercise the powers vested in you as police officers. Always demonstrate professionalism in your duties, and respect people," Kailie said in a statement issued by the AU mission in Mogadishu. "Treat all persons with respect and humility regardless of their creed, faith, race, gender and age," he added. The AU mission said the police officers are the first group to be trained for Lower Shabelle region of the South West State and will be tasked with securing areas that have been vacated by al-Shabab. During the training, the recruits were taught the history and organizational structure of Somalia Police Force (SPF), principles and concepts of policing, community policing, crime prevention, professional standards and code of ethics, criminal investigations, intelligence, counter-terrorism and human rights. Xinhau