Six suspected kidnappers nabbed in southern Nigeria

LAGOS, Dec. 17 — Six suspected kidnappers have been nabbed by police in their latest crackdown on criminals in the southern Nigerian state of Delta, police said on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday as police operatives were patrolling the Uvwie area of the state, Bright Edafe, the police spokesman in Delta, told reporters.

“They intercepted a Toyota Sienna space bus, without a registration number, conveying the suspects,” said Edafe, adding that some weapons were also found on the bus.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in parts of Nigeria. (Xinhua)