Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME Six suspected kidnappers nabbed in southern Nigeria
Six suspected kidnappers nabbed in southern Nigeria
CRIME

Six suspected kidnappers nabbed in southern Nigeria

December 19, 2022

LAGOS, Dec. 17 — Six suspected kidnappers have been nabbed by police in their latest crackdown on criminals in the southern Nigerian state of Delta, police said on Saturday.
The suspects were arrested on Thursday as police operatives were patrolling the Uvwie area of the state, Bright Edafe, the police spokesman in Delta, told reporters.
“They intercepted a Toyota Sienna space bus, without a registration number, conveying the suspects,” said Edafe, adding that some weapons were also found on the bus.
Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in parts of Nigeria. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 118
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigerian police repel gunmen attack in central state

February 8, 2022

Death toll in random shooting in Johannesburg’s tavern...

July 10, 2022

Britain’s high court grants Julian Assange’s extradition to...

December 10, 2021

S. Africa to review Zondo commission report

January 12, 2022

South Africa steps up efforts to combat corruption,...

August 23, 2022

UN official says explosive mines put around 1.2...

April 5, 2022

Five killed in shooting spree in U.S. Colorado

December 28, 2021

At least 14 killed in bar shooting in...

July 10, 2022

Person arrested for South Africa’s parliament fire: minister

January 2, 2022

21 people killed in Somalian hotel attack, says...

August 21, 2022