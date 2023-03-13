Trending Now
Six die, 31 missing in ferry sinking in Gabon
Six die, 31 missing in ferry sinking in Gabon

March 13, 2023

LIBREVILLE, March 13 — Six people died and 31 others are still missing after a ferry sank off the coast of Gabon’s capital Libreville on early Thursday, the Gabonese government said late Sunday.

A total of 124 people were rescued after the ferry, known as the “Esther Miracle” from the Royal Coast Marine company, sank at 3:58 a.m. local time (0258 GMT) Thursday, and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The ferry carrying passengers and goods was bound for Port-Gentil, the second largest of the Central African country. The ship was relatively new, according to local media.  (Xinhua)

