Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency named WHO collaborating center for infection prevention

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16– Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) has been designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a WHO Collaborating Center for Infection Prevention and Control, the CDA said in a statement on Monday.

Under the designation, the CDA will work with the WHO and its member states, particularly in the Western Pacific region, to advance infection prevention and control through technical collaboration, capacity building and knowledge exchange.

Its work will include helping countries strengthen national programs and healthcare-associated infection surveillance, contributing technical expertise to international guidelines, and building infection prevention capabilities across healthcare settings, including long-term care facilities. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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