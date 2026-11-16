Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency named WHO collaborating center for infection prevention
Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency named WHO collaborating center for infection prevention
AsiaCurrent AffairsHEALTHInternationalPoliticsUncategorized

Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency named WHO collaborating center for infection prevention

November 16, 2026

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16– Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) has been designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a WHO Collaborating Center for Infection Prevention and Control, the CDA said in a statement on Monday.

Under the designation, the CDA will work with the WHO and its member states, particularly in the Western Pacific region, to advance infection prevention and control through technical collaboration, capacity building and knowledge exchange.

Its work will include helping countries strengthen national programs and healthcare-associated infection surveillance, contributing technical expertise to international guidelines, and building infection prevention capabilities across healthcare settings, including long-term care facilities. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia eyes premium beef niche in China under...

April 27, 2026

Venezuela’s acting president says differences with U.S. will...

January 26, 2026

Beijing reports two imported COVID-19 cases in 12...

March 25, 2020

Tariffs could brew trouble for Americans’ daily cup...

August 26, 2025

AC Milan knock out Torino 4-2 to reach...

January 29, 2020

U.S. House blocks resolution to bar Trump from...

January 23, 2026

5 killed in truck-car collision in NW Pakistan

January 11, 2026

African countries eye Chinese tourist boom to drive...

May 19, 2025

Roundup: Foreign officials, experts oppose politicizing COVID-19 origin...

August 2, 2021

U.S. protest prompts Israel to lift Ben Gurion...

July 15, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.