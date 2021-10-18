Shot in the arm for health care services in Oshikoto

WINDHOEK, OCTOBER 18 – The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has announced its N$10 million investment towards the health care sector through the Special Purpose Vehicle, VPB Namibia Growth Fund into Tsumeb Private Hospital (TPH).

Tsumeb is dubbed “gateway to the north” of Namibia is the largest town in the Oshikoto region in northern Namibia. The hospitalis centrally located and caters for patients seeking medical attention from Otavi, Grootfontein and the entire Oshikoto region.

“With the GIPF’s N$10 million investment which translates into 49% ownership of TPH, the Fund’s strategic objective was to ensure the hospital diversifies into a set of specialists which will result in more services offered at the hospital,” said David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal Officer.

TPH is a remnant of the previous mining company, Tsumeb Corporation Limited which had been operating from 1947 until liquidation in 1998. Initially, the hospital was established to specifically provide services to the employees of the mine and their families.

In 1998, following liquidation Tsumeb Private Hospital operated as Oshakati Private Hospital until 2010.

“Today, with the assistance of GIPF, the hospital is a licensed provider of integrated medical services ranging from accident and emergency, ICU, maternity care, occupational health, pharmaceutical and hospitalization services,” stated Nuyoma.

According to a statement from GIPF, some of the hospital’s services include: Approximately 40 bed facilities; Two theatres; One recovery room; A maternity ward; Rehab facilities; Inhouse pharmacy; Fully operational health clinic; 3rd party lab; Path care lab; X Ray facilities; and a Casualty ward.

GIPF appeals to all its members and the public to watch a special production and testimonies on the impact of the TPH investment on One Africa, NBC TV and on all GIPF social media platforms between 18 October 2021 to 22 October 2021. – NDN Staffer