Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 14 — On November 12, 2023, over 108,000 students globally participated in the Shincheonji Church of Jesus’ record-breaking graduation ceremony, marking the third occasion of its kind. The Daegu Stadium in South Korea hosted the main ceremony, broadcasted live to numerous locations worldwide, where thousands more graduates joined remotely.

In Southern Africa, nearly 3,000 students graduated, with 2,322 from South Africa, 228 from Namibia, 67 from Zimbabwe, and additional participants from Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Eswatini. Local ceremonies took place in various Southern African cities, including Cape Town, Gqeberha, Durban, Johannesburg, Windhoek, and Harare.

This marks the third time that over 100,000 students graduated from the church’s Bible courses, with previous ceremonies hosting 103,764 in 2019 and 106,186 in 2022.

Among the graduates were 6,274 former and current Christian pastors and leaders from diverse denominational backgrounds. Pastor Philip Mathebula from Gqeberha expressed his transformative experience, stating, “Before I thought I knew the whole Bible, but now I came to know the revealed Word of God (Bible), which is the one that gives salvation.”

Pastor Tjaheja Meroro emphasized the importance of studying the Bible for peace in the world, saying, “If we don’t know the word of God, then we have war in this world, but I don’t want that. I want peace. So here we are learning to have peace.”

In his congratulatory speech, Man-Hee Lee, the chairman of Shincheonji Church, urged the graduates to strive for a better world according to the will of God.

Tan Young-Jin, the director of Shincheonji’s theological centre, encouraged graduates to put their learning into practice for positive community impact, stating, “Now, let us take the lead in healing the nations and achieving global peace.”

Jessica De Leuw, a graduate from Cape Town, praised Shincheonji as a beacon of hope, especially in a troubled world, and hoped everyone would verify the Word and strive for unity within the Bible.

During the graduation ceremony, a 15-minute card section performance, “The New Testament Revelation testified by Shincheonji: The Events of Betrayal, Destruction, and Salvation,” uniquely compressed the entire chapters of Revelation in the Bible. 10,000 individuals participated in this card section, receiving enthusiastic cheers and applause.

Due to the large-scale nature of the event, the church emphasized safety, security, and order. The Namibia Church is hosting a post-graduation exhibition on November 18, 2022, showcasing the transformative impact of Shincheonji’s International Bible course through personal stories, interactive displays, and inspiring testimonies. The exhibition celebrates spiritual growth, theological achievement, and Shincheonji’s commitment to empowering individuals through education and faith.