Shark Island campsite set to re-open soon – NWR

Windhoek, 23 September 2021 – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited, which initially planned to renovate its Shark Island campsite in the 2019/2020 financial year, had to postpone its plans due to Covid-19. However, the project commenced in April this year and is now set to conclude on 8 October 2021. The restoration saw all the ablutions blocks, the field kitchen, and the Lighthouse undergoing renovations. The campsite will then officially re-open on 1 November 2021.

Dr. Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director, says that “on this particular project we worked with Telios Namibia Consulting Engineers, Jaco Wasserfall Architects Incorporated, Britz Quantity Surveyors, and Geckoh Fifty-Eight Investments (PTY) LTD which are all Namibian companies to ensure that this historical site would get the much-needed attention it deserved than the dilapidated state before renovations”.

Mr. Sunday Nelenge, NWR Senior Operations Manager (Southern Resorts and Coastal Facilities), stated that “with such a historical significance dating back to pre-independent Namibia, NWR took extra caution on the work that was being done at Shark Island. It was imperative that all work being done would be able to stand the test of time and be of high quality. In terms of the total cost of the project, we spent N$ 3,163,859.47”.

About Shark Island

Shark Island is located on Shark Peninsula in Luderitz Bay in Southwest Namibia. The resort overlooks the bay, town and harbour. Onlookers can spot the seals and pelicans that frequent the rocky areas around the site.

By NDN Reporter