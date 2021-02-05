Shaningwa shoots down resignation rumours.

Windhoek, Feb. 5–Secretary General of ruling SWAPO Party Sophia Shaningwa distanced herself from the circulating SMS message suggesting she has resigned from her powerful position as the Secretary General of the mighty Swapo party.

Anonymous messages started circulating in the middle of the night with the headline saying “SWAPO commander in chief abandons the base”

The circulating messages also said that the reason behind her alleged resignation is that she can no longer defend her party against Fishrot scandal which some members are accused of.

Shaningwa denied the circulating message through “Breaking News” as propaganda from enemies.

“Comrades, despite the attempts of Fake News creators I remain committed to the SWAPO Party and the development of the Land of the Brave. Indeed, I did not resign and I remain committed to the duties assigned to me as the Secretary General of SWAPO. For all updates I urge everyone to follow my social media platforms.” she said.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info