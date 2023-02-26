Several polling stations in Nigeria attacked on election day

Trending Now
POLITICS

February 26, 2023

LAGOS, Feb. 26 — Nigerian police said on Saturday several polling stations had been attacked by gunmen in Lagos, the nation’s economic hub, during the presidential and national assembly polls.

Idowu Owohunwa, the police chief in Lagos, told reporters at a press conference in Lagos, that 25 staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission deployed to the affected polling stations in the Oshodi area of Lagos have been evacuated with electoral materials to the state police headquarters.

No one has died in the attacks so far, and security has been beefed up in the areas concerned, Owohunwa said, adding the election exercise has been peaceful in most parts of the state.

According to the official News Agency of Nigeria, yet-to-be-identified “thugs” attacked on Saturday some polling stations in the southern state of Delta and the northern state of Katsina, carting away some electronic devices designed to read voter cards and authenticate voters.  (Xinhua)

