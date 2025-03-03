Settlement with Ukraine remains difficult: Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 3 — The situation remains difficult in terms of reaching a settlement with Ukraine, local media reported Monday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Peskov said that drafts of a potential peace plan are starting to emerge, however, “it is too early to say that a coordinated, detailed peace plan is on the agenda.” He noted that the current situation on the ground has changed since the Istanbul agreements in 2022, when both parties met in Türkiye to negotiate a potential deal, adding that constructive initiatives are now needed to resolve the conflict. (Xinhua)

