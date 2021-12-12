Sensational de Lange Dethrones Switzerland’s Looser in Nedbank Desert Dash

SWAKOPMUND, DEC 12 – The Nedbank Desert Dash, the world’s longest single-stage mountain bike race, concluded in the coastal town of Swakopmund yesterday, with Namibian bikers reigning in most of the top accolades up for grabs.

This year’s event was one for the ages as the perennially dominant King of Desert Dash in Switzerland’s Konny Looser – who had been habitually winning the dash for six times straight dating right to the inception of the event – was finally de-throned by Namibia’s cycling sensation Tristan de Lange in dramatic fashion.

The Swiss cyclist had been walking away with the first prize money from 2015 to 2020, but his parade was cut short in a race down to the wire yesterday morning as de Lange pipped Looser by a mere second, effectively severing Looser’s dominance.

Themed “crossing the World’s Oldest Desert, the 24 hour 393 Km MTB Challenge drew in a mammoth crowd in Swakopmund as thousands of Namibians and international visitors came to witness one of Namibia sports biggest yearly events.

That said, de Lange was the biggest overall winner and first to cross the finishing line with a time of 14:55.30, while the six-time Nedbank Desert Dash holder, Looser, came second with the time of 14:55.31 – a mere one second seperating separating the two riders.

The German biker Vinzent Dom took the third spot in the men solo riders with a time of 14:55:43.

Irene Steyn was the Queen of the 2021 Nedbank Desert Dash in the women’s Solo bikers clocking 19:25.43, Anri Parker 20:07.23 and Nadine Klopper 21:02.03 came second and third respectively .

In the Two Person female category of the year 2021 Nedbank Desert Dash Hester Prins and Marguerite Varwey came first with the time of 19:23.12, while Janine Muller and Mari Du Toit took the second spot. Cycletec duo Adele de la Rey and Julia Jansen van Rensburg took bronze medal in the female two person category.

Team Cathy all Namibian riders Jean-Paul Burger and Alex Miller clocked first in the finishing 14:42.20, Hallard 2 men team Clinton Hilfiker and Hugo Hahn took silver in the two men riders while team Sterkpan julbo (Adrian Albert Myburgh and Nicholaas Peter Sterk) from South Africa collected bronze in the men’s two persons riders.

The Four Person Male top three podium finish went to team Holland Life; Cymot; and Team RDX respectively

Four Person Female

1.Team MBM mixed

2. Fantastic LeMa Ladies

3. Cycle4U Girls

Four Person Mixed

1.Team Food Lover’s Market

2.Cymot Mixed team

3.CT Hydraulics Mixed 1

The Nedbank Desert Dash 2021 attracted cyclists from Namibia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Germany, Portugal, United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium and Britain. All Cyclists presented a negative COVID-19

test before the start of the event.

In her closing remarks, Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Ms Martha Murorua said the magic of the event just keeps growing.

“We have some valuable lessons last year, that we implemented during the race that you have just seen and experienced. We learned some valuable lessons last year, that we implemented during the race that you have just seen and experienced. We are aware that there are other rather big events being hosted, none of which have gone to similar lengths to keep the health and well-being of our patrons as our top priority. ”

” We thank you for helping us observe the health protocols, including mandatory pre-race Covid testing, even despite the additional logistical planning that it has brought along. From a race organizing perspective, this was absolutely the responsible thing to do.”

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Honourable Emma Kantema-Gaomas also attended the Nedbank Desert Dash event.

The 24hours event began Friday 10 December 2021 at the starting point at the Grove Mall of Namibia in Windhoek through the Namib Desert and finished in Swakopmund at Plat am Meer yesterday. – mrobert@namibiadailynews.info