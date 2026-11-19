DAKAR, Nov. 19 — Senegal’s National Assembly on Wednesday rejected by a large majority the first part of the country’s 2027 budget bill, presented by Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning Cheikh Diba.

National Assembly President Ousmane Sonko said the second part could not be considered before the first was adopted. The rejected section covers revenue, expenditure ceilings and borrowing authorizations.

Several lawmakers questioned the consistency and reliability of the budget forecasts, citing discrepancies among documents submitted to parliament, according to a statement from the National Assembly.

The bill projects general budget revenue of 5.65 trillion CFA francs (about 9.47 billion U.S. dollars) and expenditure of 7 trillion CFA francs, leaving a deficit of 1.35 trillion CFA francs, equivalent to 4.7 percent of gross domestic product.

The assembly had already rejected the revised 2026 budget bill on Nov. 3 after adopting a procedural motion to halt its consideration. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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