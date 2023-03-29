Senegal, South Africa, and Burkina Faso Qualify for Africa Cup of Nations

Staff Writer

The Africa Cup of Nations is well underway and three teams have secured their spot in the tournament. Defending champions Senegal, South Africa, and Burkina Faso all qualified during matchday four, while Namibia is close to joining them after a shocking win over Cameroon.

Senegal, led by reigning African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane, secured a 1-0 win over Mozambique in Maputo with Boulaye Dia scoring the only goal of the match. The victory gave Senegal an eight-point lead in Group L with a perfect record of four wins. Mozambique remains in second place but could be overtaken if Rwanda wins at home to Benin on Wednesday.

South Africa also ground out a win against Liberia, with Mihlali Mayambela scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory. The win secured South Africa’s place in the tournament alongside 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in Group K.

Burkina Faso needed just one point from their match against Togo to secure their place in the tournament and they drew 1-1 with Dango Ouattara giving the visiting side an early lead that Kodjo Laba cancelled out in Lome.

Meanwhile, Namibia replaced Cameroon as Group C table-toppers after winning 2-1 in Soweto near Johannesburg. Captain Peter Shalulile opened the scoring before Absalom Iimbondi added a second. Vincent Aboubakar scored a consolation goal for Cameroon in added time. Namibia now has five points, with Cameroon on four, and both must face Burundi, who have only one point but are still in the running for a top-two finish.

Algeria clinched qualification from Group F on Monday, but who will accompany them as runners-up is wide open after Uganda upset Tanzania 1-0 in Dar es Salaam through a late Rogers Mato goal. Tanzania and Uganda currently have four points each, with Niger on two points.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also got on the scoresheet as Egypt hammered Malawi 4-0 in Lilongwe to join Guinea at the top of Group D. – Namibia Daily News