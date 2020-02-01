Security forces arrest 6 suspected terrorists in Afghanistan

KABUL, Feb. 1 -- The Afghan security forces have arrested six people affiliated with the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) in three eastern provinces, the state-run news agency reported Saturday. Afghan National Army personnel, in anti-insurgents operations, have arrested the individuals since early Friday in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces, Bakhtar News Agency said on its website. Those arrested have confessed to their links with the Taliban and the IS network as well as to their involvement in tens of terrorist activities in the eastern provinces, according to the media. Weaponry and evidences showing their association with the groups have also been confiscated by the security forces. The groups haven't made a comment on the report yet. Xinhua