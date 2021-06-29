Second Online Agriculture Series kicks off.

Windhoek, June 29–On Wednesday, 23 June 2021, Bank Windhoek kicked off its Online Agriculture Series in Windhoek. Themed ‘Innovation and Trends that will shape the future of Agriculture’, the event is being broadcast live on the Bank’s Facebook and YouTube social media platforms, between 08:00 and 16:00.

A four-part series moderated by Maria Immanuel, a specialist in Agriculture Economics and International Trade Law and Policy, the two-day series will feature the following topics:

Succeeding with Sustainable Irrigation Solutions – with Isobel van der Stoep.

Prospects for the establishment of viable Aquaponics businesses in Namibia – with Adrian Piers.

Agricultural Economic Overview, Mega Trends – by Salomo Mbai.

Public-Private Partnership: Unpacking Harambee Prosperity Plan II – Green Economy – by James Mnyupe, the Economic Advisor to the President and Bank Windhoek’s Ruan Bestbier.

The Bank Windhoek Online Agriculture Series allows experts to share their knowledge with those in the agriculture sector and interested parties to contribute to its commitment and drive. Mnyupe and Bestbier’s discussions will wrap up the event on Thursday, 24 June 2021.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info